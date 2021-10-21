Dodgers ticket prices plummeting amid NLCS series deficit

The Los Angeles Dodgers face elimination on Thursday, and the opportunity has arisen for some of the cheapest playoff tickets that you will ever find.

Tickets for Game 5 of the Dodgers-Braves NLCS series were selling for as low as $42 on StubHub just hours before the first pitch. Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times noted that those same seats were going about $150 after the Dodgers’ comeback in Game 3.

The reigning champion Dodgers are staring down a 3-1 deficit in the series after a deflating 9-2 loss at home in Game 4. If they want to extend their season, the Dodgers will have to do so against Braves ace Max Fried while countering with a bullpen game of their own.

Of course, the Dodgers certainly have the talent to pull off a comeback. They rallied from a 3-1 deficit against these very same Braves in last year’s NLCS to win the pennant and eventually the World Series. But regardless, this will be the final game of the series in Los Angeles, and hope does not appear to be high (similar to what we saw from another fanbase a couple of years ago).