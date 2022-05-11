Dodgers got trolled so hard by Pirates after game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat in baseball this year, so you can’t blame teams for flexing a bit when they do just that.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Dodgers on Wednesday by the final of 5-3. It was a tight game down the stretch as the Dodgers tied the game at 3 runs apiece in the seventh inning and loaded the bases threatening to take the lead. Pirates reliever Wil Crowe got out of it though with two big outs, and Pittsburgh eventually rallied for two more runs to win the game.

After the contest went final, the Pirates trolled the Dodgers so hard over Twitter. Responding to the Dodgers’ tweet about the final score, the Pirates posted an image of Crowe, who got the win, with the message, “It’s spelled Wil, the other ‘L’ is for you.”

Despite getting clowned, the Dodgers are still sitting pretty this season. They are 20-9 thus far with the best run differential in the league, while the Pirates sit at 13-17, even after Wednesday’s result.

Still, you have to admire Pittsburgh’s extremely strong meme game. The Dodgers are not the only team that the Pirates have victimized with them.