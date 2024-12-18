People made the same joke about Michael Vick getting college job

Michael Vick will be the next head football coach at FCS program Norfolk State. A day after it was reported that he had received interest from two different schools, Vick and Norfolk State finalized a deal.

Norfolk State competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and fired head coach Dawson Odums after going 4-8 this season. They are turning to the hometown kid from Newport News, Va., and hoping he will be able to build up the program.

This will be a huge opportunity for Vick, whose only experience comes from a coaching internship with Andy Reid in 2017 and an analyst job with the AAF before it folded. The hiring also shows just how far Vick has come since his imprisonment for running an illegal dog fighting ring.

Vick served 21 months in prison from 2008-2009 after pleading guilty to operating and financing an illegal interstate dog fighting ring. He was able to resume his NFL career after being released, but his image took a major hit and he became a despised figure to many.

Several people haven’t forgotten about the dog fighting charges and made reference to them in posts on social media.

Vick will never get past what is a part of his history. But that all occurred over 15 years ago, and he has come a long way since then. Now he will have a tough job to do — he’ll be tasked with trying to turn around the Norfolk State program, which hasn’t won more than four games in a season the last three years.