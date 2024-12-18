Fans all said the same thing after Falcons benched Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons’ latest decision to bench Kirk Cousins led several fans to a similar conclusion: the Minnesota Vikings won the offseason breakup.

On Tuesday, the Falcons announced they were handing rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the starting job. The move came after several weeks of shoddy QB play from Cousins. Over his last five games, Cousins had just one touchdown with nine interceptions.

Atlanta has gone a miserable 1-4 over its last five games. The lone win was an ugly 15-9 affair Monday against the league-worst Las Vegas Raiders that felt like the Falcons won despite Cousins rather than because of him.

Meanwhile, Cousins’ ex-team has looked far better off without him.

The Vikings enter Week 16 with a 12-2 record, tied for the best in the NFC. Minnesota has the NFL’s second-longest active win streak at seven games.

Cousins’ benching had several fans on X comparing the Falcons’ current situation with that of the Vikings.

Minnesota smoked Atlanta and is 12-2 with a cheap Sam Darnold while the Falcons are 7-7 with an expensive and benched Kirk Cousins. Incredibly savvy move by the Vikings to bet on age, value/price and — most importantly — coaching. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 18, 2024

Kirk cousins being benched for the QB they told him they wouldn’t draft after saying he wanted to leave the Vikings for a team he’d win with… meanwhile Vikings are 12-2 with Sam darnold. *chefs kiss* https://t.co/qkQgOQ2SFV — gina (@gina_champ) December 18, 2024

Vikings save $160 million and go 12-2 with Sam Darnold, while the falcons pay him and gets benched in the first season of his 4 year contract… Seems like Kwesi made the right choice with this one — Zach Greenspan (@ZachG1720) December 18, 2024

Not only are the Vikings performing better than Cousins’ Falcons, they’re also doing it with starter Sam Darnold playing on a dirt-cheap contract. Minnesota signed Darnold to a one-year contract in the offseason worth just $10 million. Atlanta signed Cousins to a deal with literally 10 times the guaranteed money.

Sam Darnold vs Kirk Cousins this year: Sam: Kirk: 3,724 Yards 3,508 Yards

30 Touchdowns 18 Touchdowns

11 Interceptions 16 Interceptions

104.9 QB Rating 88.6 QB Rating

12-2… pic.twitter.com/QNgMFHpKFq — MNMuse (@statmusewolves) December 18, 2024

Darnold probably won’t win MVP this season, but the fact he’s even in the conversations speaks volumes about how much success he’s had in a Vikings uniform. In 14 games this season, Darnold has thrown for 3,530 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In comparison, Cousins has thrown for fewer yards (3,508) and touchdowns (18) while having thrown more interceptions (16) than his Vikings successor.