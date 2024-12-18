 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 17, 2024

Fans all said the same thing after Falcons benched Kirk Cousins

December 17, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Kirk Cousins at a press conference

The Atlanta Falcons’ latest decision to bench Kirk Cousins led several fans to a similar conclusion: the Minnesota Vikings won the offseason breakup.

On Tuesday, the Falcons announced they were handing rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the starting job. The move came after several weeks of shoddy QB play from Cousins. Over his last five games, Cousins had just one touchdown with nine interceptions.

Atlanta has gone a miserable 1-4 over its last five games. The lone win was an ugly 15-9 affair Monday against the league-worst Las Vegas Raiders that felt like the Falcons won despite Cousins rather than because of him.

Meanwhile, Cousins’ ex-team has looked far better off without him.

The Vikings enter Week 16 with a 12-2 record, tied for the best in the NFC. Minnesota has the NFL’s second-longest active win streak at seven games.

Cousins’ benching had several fans on X comparing the Falcons’ current situation with that of the Vikings.

Not only are the Vikings performing better than Cousins’ Falcons, they’re also doing it with starter Sam Darnold playing on a dirt-cheap contract. Minnesota signed Darnold to a one-year contract in the offseason worth just $10 million. Atlanta signed Cousins to a deal with literally 10 times the guaranteed money.

Darnold probably won’t win MVP this season, but the fact he’s even in the conversations speaks volumes about how much success he’s had in a Vikings uniform. In 14 games this season, Darnold has thrown for 3,530 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In comparison, Cousins has thrown for fewer yards (3,508) and touchdowns (18) while having thrown more interceptions (16) than his Vikings successor.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsKirk CousinsMinnesota VikingsSam Darnold
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus