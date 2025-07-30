Dodgers star has his home targeted in attempted burglary

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the latest professional athlete to have his home targeted in a burglary attempt.

According to a report from TMZ, several would-be thieves were seen on surveillance footage at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning trying to break into Yamamoto’s home in the Los Angeles area. The perpetrators shattered a glass door and several windows, but private security called 911 and they fled the scene.

The suspects had left long before police arrived. An investigation is still ongoing.

The Dodgers were still in the middle of a nine-game road trip on Wednesday, which is likely why the burglary attempt happened when it did. L.A. played a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and was in Cincinnati on Wednesday for the third game of their series against the Reds. They will then travel to Minnesota to face the Twins.

Yamamoto started for the Dodgers on Monday night and had another excellent outing. He allowed four hits and one earned run over seven innings while striking out nine and walking two. The 26-year-old is now 9-7 on the season with a 2.48 ERA.

It is not uncommon for athletes to have their homes burglarized while they are on the road with their teams. We recently saw a different MLB star have his home broken into while he was away for the MLB All-Star Game.