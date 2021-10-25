Dusty Baker has funny way of pumping himself up for World Series

19 years after making his first World Series appearance as a manager, Dusty Baker is back, and he is planning for the occasion accordingly.

The Houston Astros manager told reporters on the eve of Game 1 that he listened to Tupac Shakur and Slim Thug that morning, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

It is definitely a funny way for the 72-year-old Baker to pump himself up for the World Series. Did he go for the chill vibes of “Picture Me Rollin'”? Was he embracing the Astros’ role as the villain by listening to “Me Against The World”? Or did Baker simply start blaring “Hit ‘Em Up” while visualizing the opposing Atlanta Braves? These are the real questions that we have heading into the series.

Of course, the veteran skipper Baker has always been a man of the culture. After all, he is the proud owner of one of the flat-out coolest stories ever.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports