Eagles star celebrates with Phillies in locker room after series win

The Philadelphia Phillies had a special guest in the clubhouse after the team’s NLDS win on Thursday night.

The beer was flowing in the locker room after the Phillies’ 3-1 win to clinch the series over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox was spotted amongst the celebrating crowd. He was seen jamming out to “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott right alongside the delirious Phillies.

Just Bryce Harper shirtless and Fletcher Cox rocking out to dancing on my own… nothing to see here #phillies pic.twitter.com/oSL8Tim4ad — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) October 13, 2023

Cox also shared a moment with Phillies postseason hero Nick Castellanos, who had an epic celebration of his own following his first home run on Thursday.

Fletcher Cox is in here partying with a Philies and Nick Castellanos pic.twitter.com/d5T3HzTApO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 13, 2023

Cox knows a thing or two about enjoying a big postseason victory. The 6-time Pro Bowler won a ring with the Eagles during the team’s 2017 Super Bowl win. Cox was also part of last year’s Eagles squad that lost in the Super Bowl.

The Phillies are similarly coming off a World Series defeat last season. If the Phillies manage to avenge their loss and go all the way this year, perhaps more Eagles join in on the clubhouse festivities.