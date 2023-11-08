 Skip to main content
Ex-Nationals pitcher looking to make MLB return after becoming star in Korea

November 7, 2023
A former Washington Nationals pitcher could be looking to make an MLB return after becoming a star in Korea this season.

Erick Fedde, who pitched in MLB from 2017-2022 with the Nats, played for the DC Dinos of the KBO. He went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA this season. His strong pitching led him to receive the Choi Dong-won award, which is the KBO version of a Cy Young Award.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Fedde is drawing interest from MLB teams.

Fedde attracting interest from MLB teams is quite a twist.

The 30-year-old has gone 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA during his MLB career. Fedde went 6-13 with a 5.81 ERA over 27 starts in 2022, which preceded his move to Korea. Fedde is from Las Vegas and a Scott Boras client.

