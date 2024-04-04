Marlins’ Eury Perez suffers awful injury blow

The Miami Marlins got the worst possible news on starting pitcher Eury Perez on Thursday.

The Marlins confirmed that Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season. The hope will be that the 20-year-old can return at some point in 2025.

Right-hander Eury Perez, one of the best pitching prospects in recent years, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season, per the Marlins. In a year of awful pitching injuries, this is among the worst: a 20-year-old handled with immense care still gets hurt. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 4, 2024

The Marlins had been desperately hoping to avoid this outcome. They have been very cautious with Perez, including by limiting his innings last season even as they made a push to the playoffs. Ultimately, it did not save Perez from elbow problems.

Perez rates as one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball. In 19 starts last season, he posted a 3.15 ERA and finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He struck out 108 batters in just over 91 innings, and was a big part of the team’s hopes for 2024.

The Marlins are off to an 0-7 start after a very chaotic offseason. This only makes things look worse for them going forward.