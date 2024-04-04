 Skip to main content
Marlins’ Eury Perez suffers awful injury blow

April 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Eury Perez pitching for the Marlins

Jun 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins got the worst possible news on starting pitcher Eury Perez on Thursday.

The Marlins confirmed that Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season. The hope will be that the 20-year-old can return at some point in 2025.

The Marlins had been desperately hoping to avoid this outcome. They have been very cautious with Perez, including by limiting his innings last season even as they made a push to the playoffs. Ultimately, it did not save Perez from elbow problems.

Perez rates as one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball. In 19 starts last season, he posted a 3.15 ERA and finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He struck out 108 batters in just over 91 innings, and was a big part of the team’s hopes for 2024.

The Marlins are off to an 0-7 start after a very chaotic offseason. This only makes things look worse for them going forward.

