Ex-NFL Pro Bowler’s son goes in first round of MLB Draft

July 17, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Eric Green in his Steelers uniform

Sep 12, 1993; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Green (86) on the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

This year’s MLB Draft is turning out to be a real legacy event.

Elijah Green, an 18-year-old outfielder from Florida’s IMG Academy, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the first round of the draft on Sunday. Elijah went with the No. 5 overall pick.

The talented prospect is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green. Eric played ten seasons in the NFL and was a two-time Pro Bowler in 1993 and 1994. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand notes that Elijah becomes the first son of an ex-NFL first-rounder to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft (Eric was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft).

Hailed as a five-tool player, Elijah hit a sizzling .462 as a senior last season at IMG Academy with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 25 games. He could end up being a prized addition for the rebuilding Nationals, who are facing some uncertainty over the future of their current young outfield star.

Sports fans heard a lot of familiar surnames during Sunday’s first round of the MLB Draft. While Elijah went No. 5 overall, both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the draft also have very famous fathers.

