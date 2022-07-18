Ex-NFL Pro Bowler’s son goes in first round of MLB Draft

This year’s MLB Draft is turning out to be a real legacy event.

Elijah Green, an 18-year-old outfielder from Florida’s IMG Academy, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the first round of the draft on Sunday. Elijah went with the No. 5 overall pick.

With the 5th pick in the 2022 @MLBDraft, the Washington Nationals select… Elijah Green – OF (IMG Academy)#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/jzfOtZb7TE — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 17, 2022

The talented prospect is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green. Eric played ten seasons in the NFL and was a two-time Pro Bowler in 1993 and 1994. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand notes that Elijah becomes the first son of an ex-NFL first-rounder to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft (Eric was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft).

Hailed as a five-tool player, Elijah hit a sizzling .462 as a senior last season at IMG Academy with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 25 games. He could end up being a prized addition for the rebuilding Nationals, who are facing some uncertainty over the future of their current young outfield star.

Sports fans heard a lot of familiar surnames during Sunday’s first round of the MLB Draft. While Elijah went No. 5 overall, both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the draft also have very famous fathers.