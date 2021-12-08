Ex-Yankees OF throws shade at team after leaving in free agency

One ex-New York Yankee is feeling pretty liberated to be out of pinstripes.

Former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier threw some shade at his old team in a tweet on Tuesday. Frazier signed with the Chicago Cubs in free agency earlier this offseason.

He expressed excitement about joining the Cubs and added in a swipe at the Yankees’ no facial hair policy by writing “here’s to leaving my razor at home” to conclude his tweet.

While the tweet on its own could have been construed as Frazier just joking around, Frazier left no doubt that he was trying to diss the Yankees with what he wrote in subsequent tweets.

“I’ll be continuing to wear #77 as well,” Frazier added in the tweet thread. “I requested #7 but unfortunately it was taken, marking that as the first time I ever asked for that number.”

You may recall that there was a controversy in 2017 when it was reported that Frazier had asked the Yankees to wear Mickey Mantle’s retired No. 7 jersey. That story was ultimately proven to be untrue though.

“Me being happy I’m on the Cubs has nothing to do with Yankees fans,” Frazier added in another tweet. “It has to do with the fact that I’m happy to be able to play somewhere I’ll get a better chance at playing.”

Finally a Yankees fan replied to him by saying that “I’m so glad this dude isn’t a Yankee anymore. Frazier tweeted back, “so am I” with a bunch of laughing-face emojis.

Frazier was with the Yankees for the last five seasons but never played more than 70 games in a single year. Much of that had to do with injuries though, as Frazier struggled with lingering concussion symptoms and other issues. Frazier also hit just .239 as a Yankee, including a dismal .186 last year. Still, the Yankees never really seemed to give Frazier as much opportunity as he would have liked.

The 27-year-old was once a highly-touted prospect for the Yankees. But on top of his woes with injuries and playing time, Frazier also took exception to the way that the team did business and once even feuded with a prominent Yankees broadcaster. Now that he is finally getting a fresh start elsewhere, Frazier seems to be as happy as a clam.