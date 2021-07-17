 Skip to main content
Francisco Lindor has worrisome update on oblique injury

July 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

The New York Mets appear likely to be without Francisco Lindor for significant time after the shortstop injured his oblique in Friday’s game.

Lindor said Saturday that he had suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain, and called himself “week-to-week” to return. He did add, however, that he expects to be back by the end of the season.

Lindor has struggled a bit in his first year with the Mets, hitting just .228 with 11 home runs. He’s still a key part of the middle of the team’s lineup and one of its most dangerous bats. If the team wants to make a deep playoff run, they will almost certainly need the 27-year-old to be healthy.

The Mets were already considering adding another bat before the trade deadline. Lindor’s injury may add even more urgency to that pursuit.

