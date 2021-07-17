Francisco Lindor has worrisome update on oblique injury

The New York Mets appear likely to be without Francisco Lindor for significant time after the shortstop injured his oblique in Friday’s game.

Lindor said Saturday that he had suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain, and called himself “week-to-week” to return. He did add, however, that he expects to be back by the end of the season.

NY #Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor says he has no timetable on when he can return. "I'd love to say it's day to day, but it's not. It's more week to week.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 17, 2021

Francisco Lindor, when asked how confident he is that he'll be playing again this season: "Very confident. I'm not dead.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 17, 2021

Lindor has struggled a bit in his first year with the Mets, hitting just .228 with 11 home runs. He’s still a key part of the middle of the team’s lineup and one of its most dangerous bats. If the team wants to make a deep playoff run, they will almost certainly need the 27-year-old to be healthy.

The Mets were already considering adding another bat before the trade deadline. Lindor’s injury may add even more urgency to that pursuit.