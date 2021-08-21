Francisco Lindor not bothered by public criticism from Steve Cohen

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made the unconventional choice to publicly criticize the team’s offense on social media this week. At least one of the targets of that criticism is perfectly comfortable with it.

On Wednesday, Cohen sent a tweet calling the Mets offense “unproductive” and said he couldn’t understand why the team’s power numbers were so poor. The tweet caused a bit of an uproar, with some questioning why Cohen would air out his frustrations with his own players in that way on Twitter.

On Saturday, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was asked about Cohen’s social media activity, and admitted that the owner was right about the team’s hitting.

“We’ve been getting that message all year,” Lindor said, via Jill Painter Lopez of the Associated Press. “We haven’t really hit all year long. I haven’t performed. I haven’t done it. Bottom line, I haven’t done what I’m here to do when it comes to the offensive side.

“Defense, they can’t talk to me. Baserunning, they can’t talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You’re right. You’re all right. I’m with them. I haven’t performed.”

The Mets’ marquee offseason acquisition, Lindor has hit a career-low .228 on the season with just 11 home runs. That’s far below expectations, and as unwelcome as Cohen’s remarks may be, there’s no way he can dispute them. It doesn’t help that he’s contributed to a bit of strange off-field drama this season.

After spending the bulk of the season in first place in the NL East, the Mets are 13-22 in the second half and have fallen six games behind the first place Atlanta Braves. Only the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates have scored fewer runs in 2021.