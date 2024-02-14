1 frontrunner emerging to sign Domingo German?

Domingo German might not have to venture too far for his next MLB team.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the Pittsburgh Pirates have met several times with the controversial righty German and that they aim to be a finalist to sign him. Rodriguez also mentioned the Los Angeles Angels as another team that has met with German (but they have since signed another veteran pitcher).

German, 31, remains unsigned this offseason amid a very slow market for starting pitching. Additionally, German comes with extra baggage after the season that he just had with the New York Yankees. Though German threw an unlikely perfect game in June of last year, his Yankees tenure ended after some disturbing clubhouse behavior by German that led to him entering treatment for alcohol abuse.

From 2019-20, German also served a 81-game suspension from Major League Baseball over an alleged incident of domestic violence against his girlfriend. The Pirates do not appear to be fazed by German’s past though and may add him to a roster that already picked up another controversial ex-Yankee this offseason.