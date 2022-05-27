Gabe Kapler refusing to partake in national anthem

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler is taking a stand in response to the massive shooting at an elementary school in Texas this week.

The Giants manager published a post on his website Friday in which he expressed his extreme disappointment with the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and 2 adults were killed by a gunman on Tuesday.

Kapler believes gun control measures could help prevent such shootings. He said he felt conflicted about standing for the national anthem at a time he was so upset with the country’s lawmakers.

“We aren’t free when politicians decide that the lobbyist and gun industries are more important than our children’s freedom to go to school without needing bulletproof backpacks and active shooter drills,” Kapler wrote.

He then indicated plans to protest the national anthem.

“But I am not okay with the state of this country. I wish I hadn’t let my discomfort compromise my integrity. I wish that I could have demonstrated what I learned from my dad, that when you’re dissatisfied with your country, you let it be known through protest. The home of the brave should encourage this.”

Kapler confirmed to reporters on Friday that he does not plan to come out for the national anthem until he feels better about the direction of the country.

The 46-year-old is in his third season as the manager of the Giants. He previously managed the Phillies for two seasons.