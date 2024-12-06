Giants Gold Glover willing to make surprise position change?

One San Francisco Giants star may be willing to take one for the team.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is open to a surprise switch to shortstop for next season. The move would only be short-term though and would be under one condition — that San Francisco signs infielder Ha-Seong Kim in free agency.

Kim is primarily a shortstop but is expected to miss the start of the 2025 MLB campaign due to shoulder surgery. Thus, Chapman would be willing to serve as a temporary shortstop for the Giants until Kim recovers.

The former All-Star Chapman, 31, is a five-time Gold Glover at the third base spot and is widely considered to be one of the premier defenders at his position. While Chapman has also seen time at shortstop in his MLB career, that has only been for four total games spanning 10.0 innings (all with the Oakland Athletics).

If the Giants do indeed sign Kim and Chapman goes through with his interim move to short, that would also open up a temporary spot at third base that one of Casey Schmitt, Tyler Fitzgerald, or David Villar would most likely fill. Kim is still deciding on his next MLB team, but the Giants look poised to make some imminent noise in free agency regardless.