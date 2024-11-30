Report: Giants targeting another former Cy Young winner to replace Blake Snell

The San Francisco Giants may be going for an eye for an eye after losing Blake Snell.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported this week that the Giants are now believed to have “significant interest” in veteran righty Corbin Burnes in free agency. Burnes, 30, is seen as the best starter still left on the market and is projected to command a deal worth over $200 million, Feinsand adds.

The Giants now have a gaping hole in their rotation after losing the lefty Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, to the hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers on a very sizable contract. After finishing 80-82 last season, San Francisco should have no trouble paying up for a replacement, especially since they were a top-10 payroll team in 2024.

Burnes, a former Cy Young winner himself in 2021, went 15-9 for the Baltimore Orioles last season with a glowing 2.92 ERA. He also has fantastic swing-and-miss stuff with three separate seasons of 200 or more strikeouts under his belt.

Under a revamped new front office featuring some highly well-known figures, it does not look like the Giants intend to cheap out this winter.