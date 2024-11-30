 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 30, 2024

Report: Giants targeting another former Cy Young winner to replace Blake Snell

November 30, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants may be going for an eye for an eye after losing Blake Snell.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported this week that the Giants are now believed to have “significant interest” in veteran righty Corbin Burnes in free agency. Burnes, 30, is seen as the best starter still left on the market and is projected to command a deal worth over $200 million, Feinsand adds.

The Giants now have a gaping hole in their rotation after losing the lefty Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, to the hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers on a very sizable contract. After finishing 80-82 last season, San Francisco should have no trouble paying up for a replacement, especially since they were a top-10 payroll team in 2024.

Burnes, a former Cy Young winner himself in 2021, went 15-9 for the Baltimore Orioles last season with a glowing 2.92 ERA. He also has fantastic swing-and-miss stuff with three separate seasons of 200 or more strikeouts under his belt.

Under a revamped new front office featuring some highly well-known figures, it does not look like the Giants intend to cheap out this winter.

Article Tags

Blake SnellCorbin BurnesSan Francisco Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus