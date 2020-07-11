Giants unlikely to have prospect Joey Bart replace Buster Posey

The San Francisco Giants will need a replacement for Buster Posey this season, but it’s unlikely to be prospect Joey Bart.

Posey opted out of the 2020 MLB season for family reasons. Some were wondering whether Bart, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, would get the call to the majors, but that does not sound like it is happening. Both Giants manager Gabe Kapler and President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi have said that Bart still has some development left.

Gabe Kapler doubling down on what Farhan Zaidi said about Joey Bart not being a likely candidate to jump in and replace Buster Posey. "We all feel strongly that Bart has some development left." — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 11, 2020

Bart played 57 games in High-A last season and 22 games in Double-A. He batted an impressive .316/.368/.544 in those 22 games, but the Giants don’t want to rush his development and put him against Major League pitching yet.

Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman will likely see action at catcher for the Giants this season.