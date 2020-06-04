pixel 1
Thursday, June 4, 2020

Report: ‘Great confidence’ there will be MLB season even without agreement

June 4, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Rob Manfred
Major League Baseball has been unable to reach an agreement with the MLBPA on a format and pay structure for the upcoming season, but there seems to be a sense of confidence that there will be baseball this summer one way or the other.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Thursday that he has been hearing “great confidence” that there will be an MLB season in 2020 even after the owners rejected the latest proposal from the players this week without a counter-offer. Part of that confidence stems from the fact that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to launch the start of the season even without an agreement between the league and the MLBPA.

Team owners want the season to be somewhere between 50 and 60 games, but players have reportedly informed the league that they will not agree to anything less than half a season, which would be 81 games. The players already agreed to pro-rated salaries back in March, which is why they want as long of a season as possible.

Because of the March agreement between owners and players, Manfred now has the ability to mandate the start of the season. That doesn’t necessarily mean players will show up if he does, but the option exists.

