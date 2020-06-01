Report: Most MLB players would refuse to play less than half a season

It does not sound like Major League Baseball’s short season proposal is going to be enough to satisfy players.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, most MLB players — including several stars — would not be interested in playing less than half a season, which would rule out the league’s 50-game season proposal.

An insider w/ the MLB players union says most players, including several stars, say that won't play for anything less than half a season. @JeffPassan reporting MLB wants to propose approx. 50-game season w/ prorated salaries. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) June 1, 2020

It’s worth noting that, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the March agreement between the league and MLBPA means he can mandate a season length, and would do so without a formal deal with the players.

Things are still very murky. Players will be happy with the pro-rated salaries in the latest floated idea, but it sounds like many aren’t interested in getting ready for a season that short. At the very least, perhaps this will send everyone back to the negotiating table.