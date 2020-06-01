pixel 1
Report: Most MLB players would refuse to play less than half a season

June 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

It does not sound like Major League Baseball’s short season proposal is going to be enough to satisfy players.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, most MLB players — including several stars — would not be interested in playing less than half a season, which would rule out the league’s 50-game season proposal.

It’s worth noting that, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the March agreement between the league and MLBPA means he can mandate a season length, and would do so without a formal deal with the players.

Things are still very murky. Players will be happy with the pro-rated salaries in the latest floated idea, but it sounds like many aren’t interested in getting ready for a season that short. At the very least, perhaps this will send everyone back to the negotiating table.

