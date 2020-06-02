MLB season will begin with or without new agreement?

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are still trying to work out a deal to begin play, but we may not have to worry about the 2020 season being canceled even if a new agreement is not reached.

As SNY’s Andy Martino explained, the agreement that MLB and the union reached on March 26 gave commissioner Rob Manfred the power to begin the season without further negotiation, as long as teams pay players the full pro-rated salaries that were agreed upon. One section of the official document essentially cleared the way for Manfred to release a schedule, according to Martino.

“Based on that feedback received from the Players Association, the Office of the Commissioner will construct and provide to the Players Association, as promptly as possible, a proposed 2020 championship season and postseason schedule (or multiple schedule options) using best efforts to play as many games as possible, while taking into account player safety and health, rescheduling needs, competitive considerations, stadium availability, and the economic feasibility of various alternatives,” the agreement reads.

The sides would have to still agree on health and safety measures in order for the season to officially begin, but sources told Martino that is not expected to be a significant obstacle.

All that said, officially starting the season does not assure that players are going to show up. However, the players agreed to the original deal and are now angry that team owners went back on it, so they would likely be fine reporting to work under the original agreement. But if owners are no longer in favor of that agreement, Manfred is unlikely to go against them by beginning the season.

MLB’s latest proposal was to play a very short season, likely either 50 or 60 games. If players are going to receive pro-rated salaries based on the number of games they play, you can understand why they want to play as many as possible. Reports have indicated that they are unlikely to agree to the latest proposal unless the season is lengthened.