Guardians announcer had ruthless comment for Javy Baez

Javy Baez apparently took two plunkings during Tuesday’s game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers shortstop Baez was hit on the rear by an 81-mph slider from Cleveland pitcher Nick Sandlin. Baez was not happy about it and yelled at Sandlin a bit before having words with Guardians catcher Austin Hedges as well. That led to a savage comment about Baez from Guardians play-by-play announcer Matt Underwood on the television broadcast.

“Look Javy,” said Underwood. “You’re hitting way under .200. Nobody’s hitting you on purpose.”

Here is the video.

Guardians announcer hit Javy Baez with the kill shot pic.twitter.com/1UCgU5DUDh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 10, 2024

Indeed, Baez is now hitting a hapless .182 on the year. He is also regularly among the MLB leaders in strikeouts and has 42 of them this season in just 55 games. Thus, opposing teams are truly much better off pitching to Baez and getting a likely out rather than plunking him and putting him on base.

The ex-All-Star Baez is notorious too for swinging at absolutely anything that he can get his hands on. On Tuesday though, Baez got getting a pitch that even he couldn’t do anything with, and it led to him getting roasted.