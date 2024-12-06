Guardians agree to deal with former Cy Young winner

The Cleveland Guardians are bringing back a former Cy Young winner for at least one more season.

The Guardians agreed to a contract with pitcher Shane Bieber to keep him with the organization, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Bieber is signing a two-year contract worth a total of $26 million, with the second year a player option that includes a $4 million buyout.

Right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $14 million contract that includes a $16 million player option for 2026, sources tell ESPN. Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery in April and is expected to return in the middle of 2025. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2024

The 29-year-old Bieber has spent his entire career with Cleveland and will be sticking around. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has a career 3.22 ERA and was the headliner for the Guardians’ staff before he was slowed by injuries over the last two seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery right at the start of the 2024 season, which will likely keep him out until midseason. A $30 million payday from the team he is already comfortable with is a pretty good deal, especially since he can become a free agent again after 2025 if he comes back and pitches well.

The Guardians could look different next season coming off an AL Central title. They risked losing Bieber as well, but he will be back and pitching for them at some point.