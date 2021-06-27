 Skip to main content
Hector Santiago explains his foreign substance ejection

June 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Hector Santiago glove

Hector Santiago’s foreign substance ejection was all a big misunderstanding, according to the pitcher himself.

Santiago became the first pitcher ejected under MLB’s crackdown on foreign substance rules on Sunday when he was tossed in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox. After the game, Santiago said nothing he used was illegal, but that he used rosin on his glove hand as well as his pitching hand.

Santiago’s glove will be sealed and sent to the league for further testing, so if he’s telling the truth, he’s likely to be vindicated. If not, he faces a suspension.

The 33-year-old pitcher came into Sunday with a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances this season, all out of the bullpen.

