Hector Santiago explains his foreign substance ejection

Hector Santiago’s foreign substance ejection was all a big misunderstanding, according to the pitcher himself.

Santiago became the first pitcher ejected under MLB’s crackdown on foreign substance rules on Sunday when he was tossed in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox. After the game, Santiago said nothing he used was illegal, but that he used rosin on his glove hand as well as his pitching hand.

Hector Santiago: “He said he felt some sticky stuff on the inside of the glove. All I used was rosin. I used it on both sides, trying to keep that sweat from dripping down to the hands.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 27, 2021

Santiago: “What they told me was you can’t use rosin on the glove hand. When I use rosin I dab on both sides. The umpire said you couldn’t use it on the glove hand.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 27, 2021

Santiago’s glove will be sealed and sent to the league for further testing, so if he’s telling the truth, he’s likely to be vindicated. If not, he faces a suspension.

The 33-year-old pitcher came into Sunday with a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances this season, all out of the bullpen.