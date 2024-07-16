Singer Ingrid Andress offers shocking explanation for terrible national anthem

Country music singer Ingrid Andress has offered an explanation for her heavily scrutinized national anthem performance at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

Andress performed the national anthem prior to the Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sounded terrible and drew strong reactions from many who watched.

On Tuesday, Andress issued a statement on social media revealing that she was drunk when she performed the national anthem. She said she has since checked into a rehab facility “to get the help I need.”

“I’m not gonna bulls–t y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “I’m checking myself into a rehab facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

Some people feel that Andress’ rendition of the national anthem was even worse than the infamous Fergie performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Fergie was so bad that she also apologized, though she had a much different explanation for how things went wrong for her.

Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee who has had a couple of her songs crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is why her national anthem performance came as a shock to most.