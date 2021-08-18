Jack Morris suspended from Tigers broadcasts over Shohei Ohtani remarks

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Bally Sports Detroit has suspended Jack Morris indefinitely after he used a mock Asian accent while discussing Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.

In a statement, Bally Sports Detroit said it had a “zero-tolerance policy for bias and discrimination” and that Morris would be off broadcasts indefinitely. Morris will also undergo bias training. The Tigers organization added that they were supportive of Bally Sports Detroit’s response to Morris’ remark.

Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts. Statements from Bally Sports and the Tigers: pic.twitter.com/8SDY3AULpI — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 18, 2021

Morris used a mock Asian accent (video here) when discussing how to pitch to Ohtani during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game between the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. He offered an attempt at an apology later in the broadcast.

Morris, a Hall of Fame pitcher who spent the bulk of his career with Detroit, has also had issues with Miguel Cabrera since joining the team as a broadcaster.