 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 18, 2021

Jack Morris suspended from Tigers broadcasts over Shohei Ohtani remarks

August 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jack Morris

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Bally Sports Detroit has suspended Jack Morris indefinitely after he used a mock Asian accent while discussing Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.

In a statement, Bally Sports Detroit said it had a “zero-tolerance policy for bias and discrimination” and that Morris would be off broadcasts indefinitely. Morris will also undergo bias training. The Tigers organization added that they were supportive of Bally Sports Detroit’s response to Morris’ remark.

Morris used a mock Asian accent (video here) when discussing how to pitch to Ohtani during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game between the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. He offered an attempt at an apology later in the broadcast.

Morris, a Hall of Fame pitcher who spent the bulk of his career with Detroit, has also had issues with Miguel Cabrera since joining the team as a broadcaster.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus