Jacob deGrom gives significant update on Mets future

July 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sep 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom is set to return to the mound for the New York Mets this week, but there remains the issue of his long-term future to sort out.

deGrom has the right to opt out of his current contract at the end of the season and enter free agency. Previously, the ace said he intended to do that, and he confirmed Sunday that his injury has not changed his thinking.

Under the terms of his current contract, deGrom would be owed $30.5 million in 2023 with a $32.5 million team option for 2024.

Some may have felt that after missing roughly a year with an injury, deGrom’s free agent status may be tarnished. If he finishes the season healthy and strong, there is no reason to believe he could not exceed his current deal on the open market. In fact, there may be one team already thinking about trying to sign him.

