Jacob deGrom gives significant update on Mets future

Jacob deGrom is set to return to the mound for the New York Mets this week, but there remains the issue of his long-term future to sort out.

deGrom has the right to opt out of his current contract at the end of the season and enter free agency. Previously, the ace said he intended to do that, and he confirmed Sunday that his injury has not changed his thinking.

No surprise here, but Jacob deGrom still intends to opt out of his contract after this season. "That's still the same," deGrom said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 31, 2022

Under the terms of his current contract, deGrom would be owed $30.5 million in 2023 with a $32.5 million team option for 2024.

Some may have felt that after missing roughly a year with an injury, deGrom’s free agent status may be tarnished. If he finishes the season healthy and strong, there is no reason to believe he could not exceed his current deal on the open market. In fact, there may be one team already thinking about trying to sign him.