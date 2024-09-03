 Skip to main content
Jacob deGrom could return to Rangers sooner than expected

September 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jacob deGrom in his Rangers uniform

Apr 11, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom could make his return to the Texas Rangers earlier than expected.

DeGrom told reporters on Monday that rather than make another rehab start, the Rangers have discussed the possibility of having him start for the big-league club this weekend.

The current plan is for deGrom to make a rehab start at Double-A on Saturday, and for Max Scherzer to start for Triple-A the same day.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy indicated that he may prefer to just have deGrom make another rehab start in the minors before being promoted.

DeGrom is returning from Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2023 to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. The 36-year-old only made six starts for Texas last year after signing with them in the offseason, so his return to the club is highly anticipated.

The Rangers entered Monday 65-72 on the season, which is a disappointing mark for the reigning World Series champions. DeGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Jacob deGrom
