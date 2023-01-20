Marlins announce major move for Jazz Chisholm

The Miami Marlins are making a significant change to the duties of standout young player Jazz Chisholm following their significant trade Friday.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng revealed that Chisholm will move to center field to accommodate newly-acquired infielder Luis Arraez. Chisholm has no experience in the outfield, having previously played shortstop and second base.

The Miami Marlins are moving Jazz Chisholm to center field, GM Kim Ng says. Chisholm has played exclusively as a second baseman and shortstop during his big league career. Luiz Arráez will take over as the full-time second baseman, with Jean Segura manning third. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2023

This is a surprise to say the least given Chisholm’s lack of experience at the position. The expectation had been that Chisholm would play shortstop, with Arraez at second and newly-acquired Jean Segura at third. Now it appears that Joey Wendle will play shortstop instead, with the Marlins using Chisholm to fill their center field vacancy.

The San Diego Padres appear to be doing something similar with shortstop-turned-outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., but the circumstances there are quite different. Ultimately, Chisholm seems to just want to play, so this is the best route toward doing that, at least in the Marlins’ eyes.