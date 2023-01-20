 Skip to main content
Marlins announce major move for Jazz Chisholm

January 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jazz Chisholm in the dugout

Sep 7, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) looks on from inside the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins are making a significant change to the duties of standout young player Jazz Chisholm following their significant trade Friday.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng revealed that Chisholm will move to center field to accommodate newly-acquired infielder Luis Arraez. Chisholm has no experience in the outfield, having previously played shortstop and second base.

This is a surprise to say the least given Chisholm’s lack of experience at the position. The expectation had been that Chisholm would play shortstop, with Arraez at second and newly-acquired Jean Segura at third. Now it appears that Joey Wendle will play shortstop instead, with the Marlins using Chisholm to fill their center field vacancy.

The San Diego Padres appear to be doing something similar with shortstop-turned-outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., but the circumstances there are quite different. Ultimately, Chisholm seems to just want to play, so this is the best route toward doing that, at least in the Marlins’ eyes.

