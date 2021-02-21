JD Martinez shows up to spring training in hilarious Tom Brady shirt

Tom Brady stole the show at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory parade earlier this month, and Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez reminded us on Sunday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion may never live it down.

Martinez showed up to spring training wearing a T-shirt with a hilarious shirt featuring a photo of Brady. The shot was taken when Brady got off his boat and appeared to be quite intoxicated.

The Red Sox shared the photo of a smiling Martinez:

The Florida sun appeared to get the best of Brady during the Bucs’ boat parade. You can see the awesome video of him here.

Of course, Brady is a five-time Super Bowl MVP and deserves to have a good time. He had a hilarious tweet about his inebriation, and we’re guessing he’ll love Martinez’s shirt.