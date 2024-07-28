Jesse Winker addresses his history with Mets fans after trade

Jesse Winker has a history of taunting New York Mets fans. Now he will be playing for their team, and he could not be happier.

Winker’s history with Mets fans is a lengthy one, and it dates all the way back to 2019. He once jokingly waved goodbye to Mets fans after making a game-ending play against them, which started the back-and-forth. Things kept going to the point that, in 2021, one Mets fan brought a sign to a game calling Winker a “straight-up b—h.” Winker loved it so much, he traded the fan a ball in exchange for the sign.

Newest Met Jesse Winker has a long history with Mets fans that started in 2019 because he waved goodbye to them after this game-ending play pic.twitter.com/QbtQTtE4h2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2024

This history is even funnier in light of the Mets trading for Winker late Saturday. As far as he is concerned, his battles with Mets fans are in the past.

“I think we squashed our little thing a couple of years ago. It’ll be cool,” Winker said Sunday, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “I just want to play hard for them and do whatever I can to help the team win.

“My first couple of full seasons, maybe I was a little on the immature side. I had some fun. But obviously it’s a passionate fan base.”

As long as Winker performs well, Mets fans will warm up to him. It probably helps that he never seemed to take their taunting all that seriously to begin with. Angels fans, on the other hand, might have seen him as a tougher sell.

Winker is hitting .257 with 11 home runs on the season. The Mets will likely use him primarily as a platoon outfielder against right-handed pitchers.