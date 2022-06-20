Joc Pederson brings back lucky charm for return trip to Atlanta

Joc Pederson is fully embracing his time with the Atlanta Braves as he returns for the first time Monday since winning the World Series there in 2021.

Pederson was a big catalyst for the Braves as they won the World Series, though he ultimately left as a free agent. Now a member of the San Francisco Giants, Pederson was not shying away from his history as he returned to Atlanta as a visitor.

Most notably, Pederson donned his unique pearl necklace when speaking to the media, a lucky charm he was embraced for during last year’s playoff run.

Joc Pederson and pearls address ATL media: pic.twitter.com/VCdxLFThXa — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 20, 2022

Pederson originally began wearing the pearls late last season. As the Braves gathered momentum en route to the title, they became so famous that the Braves managed to work a reference to them into their World Series ring.

Pederson was not listed in the Giants’ starting lineup for Monday’s game. If and when he does make an appearance, expect him to get a huge ovation from Braves fans.