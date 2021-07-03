Joe Maddon wants Shohei Ohtani to pitch and hit in All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most unique players in recent memory, and his manager wants that spotlighted in the All-Star Game.

On Friday, Angels manager Joe Maddon advocated for Ohtani to hit and pitch in the All-Star Game. He added that he has discussed the idea with AL manager Kevin Cash.

“The maximum participation of Shohei within limits to me is the right thing to do,” Maddon said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “What else could you possibly want? We have to do it in a manner that is not going to be destructive in some way.

“In order to have him both pitch and hit, you have to relax a bit, the DH rule. I think they’re prepared to do those kinds of things.”

This is a no-brainer. Ohtani should attract interest even from fans who don’t watch baseball regularly. He’s doing things nobody else has done in our lifetime, and he generates excitement with everything he does on the field. Combine that with his participation in the Home Run Derby and you have an easy decision for the league to make — Ohtani should be on display as much as possible.