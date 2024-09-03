 Skip to main content
Jordan Montgomery’s leg looked nasty after taking comebacker vs. Dodgers

September 2, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jordan Montgomery ready to throw a pitch

May 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Luck is definitely not on Jordan Montgomery’s side this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Montgomery, now pitching out of the bullpen for the team, had to leave Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. During the seventh inning, Montgomery was struck in the lower right leg by a comebacker off the bat of Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

A large and very obvious welt formed almost immediately on Montgomery’s shin as a result of the comebacker. Take a look at the nasty picture.

Montgomery was unable to face another batter and finished with a line of three earned runs off three hits and a walk over 2.2 innings of long-relief work. Arizona would go on to lose 11-6 to drop three of the four games in their series against the Dodgers.

The veteran lefty Montgomery has had an absolute nightmare of a 2024 season, getting demoted to the bullpen by Arizona after producing an ERA above 6 over 19 starts for the team. He also recently slammed his ex-agent Scott Boras for supposedly bungling his free agency and has now suffered yet another woe (this one a painful one) on top of it all.

