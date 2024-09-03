Jordan Montgomery’s leg looked nasty after taking comebacker vs. Dodgers

Lady Luck is definitely not on Jordan Montgomery’s side this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Montgomery, now pitching out of the bullpen for the team, had to leave Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. During the seventh inning, Montgomery was struck in the lower right leg by a comebacker off the bat of Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

A large and very obvious welt formed almost immediately on Montgomery’s shin as a result of the comebacker. Take a look at the nasty picture.

Jordan Montgomery has a hell of a welt. pic.twitter.com/2gWFZJe27f — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 2, 2024

Montgomery was unable to face another batter and finished with a line of three earned runs off three hits and a walk over 2.2 innings of long-relief work. Arizona would go on to lose 11-6 to drop three of the four games in their series against the Dodgers.

The veteran lefty Montgomery has had an absolute nightmare of a 2024 season, getting demoted to the bullpen by Arizona after producing an ERA above 6 over 19 starts for the team. He also recently slammed his ex-agent Scott Boras for supposedly bungling his free agency and has now suffered yet another woe (this one a painful one) on top of it all.