Josh Donaldson gets promoted by his new team

Josh Donaldson’s revenge tour is officially off and running.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday that they have selected Donaldson’s contract from Triple-A Nashville, meaning that he has been promoted to their MLB roster. Brewers infielder Owen Miller was optioned to Nashville in a corresponding move.

The ex-AL MVP Donaldson got signed by the Brewers to a minor-league deal at the end of August. He ended up spending less than two weeks in Triple-A before now getting the call back up to the big leagues.

Donaldson immediately getting an opportunity to contribute to a division-leading playoff contender is a surprise, especially given how badly he wore out his welcome with the New York Yankees. Expectations should obviously be held in check for a 37-year-old hitting a stomach-turning .142 this season. But with how little Milwaukee has gotten out of their third-base spot lately, they are ready to take the plunge on Donaldson.