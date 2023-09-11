 Skip to main content
Josh Donaldson gets promoted by his new team

September 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Josh Donaldson taking batting practice

May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) takes batting practice against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson’s revenge tour is officially off and running.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday that they have selected Donaldson’s contract from Triple-A Nashville, meaning that he has been promoted to their MLB roster. Brewers infielder Owen Miller was optioned to Nashville in a corresponding move.

The ex-AL MVP Donaldson got signed by the Brewers to a minor-league deal at the end of August. He ended up spending less than two weeks in Triple-A before now getting the call back up to the big leagues.

Donaldson immediately getting an opportunity to contribute to a division-leading playoff contender is a surprise, especially given how badly he wore out his welcome with the New York Yankees. Expectations should obviously be held in check for a 37-year-old hitting a stomach-turning .142 this season. But with how little Milwaukee has gotten out of their third-base spot lately, they are ready to take the plunge on Donaldson.

