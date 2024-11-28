 Skip to main content
Report reveals incredible Juan Soto contract demand

November 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Juan Soto smiles

Oct 24, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) on the field during workout day at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Juan Soto does not appear close to a free agent decision, but one report suggests he has quite the big ask for interested teams.

Soto is believed to be pursuing a 15-year contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Such a deal would take Soto into his age 40 season, and would likely include some opt-outs.

Soto is not believed to have any interest in a short-term deal on an extremely high average annual value. Such a structure would likely allow him to maximize potential earnings, but potential opt-outs in a longer deal would provide similar opportunities.

Heyman adds that the bidding on Soto has likely progressed to a second round, with the New York Yankees among teams to improve their initial offer. At least some teams are believed to be willing to go beyond $600 million to land the star outfielder, with five clubs thought to be most heavily involved.

Soto is the prize of the free agent market, having only just turned 26. He is on a Hall of Fame path statistically, and he has a real chance of becoming the most expensive free agent in history outside of Shohei Ohtani.

