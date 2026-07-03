Juan Soto had interesting comments about his relationship with Francisco Lindor

Year 2 of the Juan Soto -Francisco Lindor marriage has not exactly been blissful in the New York Mets clubhouse.

Mets owner Steve Cohen said in an interview with the New York Post on Wednesday that Soto and Lindor have overcome supposed issues from last season. The comments led to more questions than answers, with several fans and media members wondering what sort of issues the two superstars had with one another.

Days later, Soto claimed there were “no issues at all” last season, which runs counter to what the man signing his checks said.

“We didn’t have any beef or anything,” Soto told The Athletic’s Will Sammon. “Definitely, our relationship is getting better because it takes time.”

Soto then likened his relationship with Lindor to an old-school courtship.

“When you meet a girl, you don’t start kissing her right away,” Soto followed.

Lindor added that he has “nothing but respect” for Soto and that “time has been on our side,” even calling Juan his “brother.”

Soto and Lindor may claim to have a good relationship off the field, but that hasn’t manifested into wins on the field. The Mets fell to 36-52 after Friday’s5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves .

The true home wrecker that has kept Soto and Lindor apart has been injuries. The two have both spent significant time on the IL this season, with Friday’s game just being the Mets’ 15th contest with both in the lineup.