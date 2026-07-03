Mets owner drops hint about tension between 2 star players

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a reputation for candor, and that continued in a recent interview in which he conceded that his two star players did not see eye-to-eye last season.

In an interview with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Cohen strongly implied that Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor had issues with each other during the 2025 season. The owner also maintained, however, that those problems are in the past.

“Frankly, I think that’s a story that was last year’s story,” Cohen said. “I am told and believe strongly that these guys are getting along much better. And so, I just don’t see that as an issue anymore.”

Rumors of tension between Lindor and Soto flared up in 2025, though the Mets denied it at the time. There were other reports of Lindor angrily confronting other teammates that he felt were not playing up to their standards. Considering Soto has at times been criticized for a lack of hustle, one has to wonder if Lindor had some similar complaints about him.

Even if things are better between Soto and Lindor, it has not paid off for the Mets. They enter play Friday 36-51 and last in the NL East.