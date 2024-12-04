Report: Juan Soto to sign for over $600 million

Juan Soto is getting closer to signing in free agency, and he is set to make some serious money.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday about the status of Soto’s free agency. They say that bidding for the outfielder has surpassed $600 million.

Soto is said to be narrowing things down and getting closer to making a decision. At last check, five teams had made serious contract offers to the young outfielder — the Mets, Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Though we don’t know if all those teams remain in the race, what we know is that those who are still involved have all made offers of $600 million. It’s not known whether those deals contain present-day dollars or deferred money, but the $600 million figure is pretty daunting.

Soto is set to make so much in free agency in large part because of his age.

Soto just turned 26 years old. Teams battling to sign him could offer him a 15-year contract — which sounds crazy — and that would take him to age 40. A 15-year deal for $600 million comes down to an annual average value of $40 million, which is fairly reasonable for a star like Soto.

Soto has made four straight All-Star teams and is coming off one of his best offensive seasons. He batted .288 with a .989 OPS and slugged 41 home runs. His 128 runs scored were a career-high and led the league.