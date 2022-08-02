 Skip to main content
Report: 3 teams are finalists for Juan Soto trade

August 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Juan Soto smiling in the dugout

Jun 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) stands in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto appears likely to land with one of three teams by the end of the day Tuesday, according to a report.

The Washington Nationals are increasingly likely to trade the star outfielder to one of three finalists, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers are the teams still in the mix.

Though there was widespread speculation about some other teams, including the Yankees and Mets, the rumor mill has clearly settled around these three. The Padres and Cardinals have been frequently linked to Soto since it was clear the Nationals were willing to trade him. The Dodgers appear to have become more interested recently.

The 23-year-old Soto is available, albeit for a huge prospect haul. That price seems to be giving at least one team problems. However, it’s likely someone will give in on the price to get Soto before the day is out.

