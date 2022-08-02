Report: 3 teams are finalists for Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto appears likely to land with one of three teams by the end of the day Tuesday, according to a report.

The Washington Nationals are increasingly likely to trade the star outfielder to one of three finalists, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers are the teams still in the mix.

In the Juan Soto sweepstakes, sources say 3 finalists remain — the #Padres, #STLCards, and #Dodgers. The #BlueJays inquired in July but are not actively discussing Soto with the #Nats. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Though there was widespread speculation about some other teams, including the Yankees and Mets, the rumor mill has clearly settled around these three. The Padres and Cardinals have been frequently linked to Soto since it was clear the Nationals were willing to trade him. The Dodgers appear to have become more interested recently.

The 23-year-old Soto is available, albeit for a huge prospect haul. That price seems to be giving at least one team problems. However, it’s likely someone will give in on the price to get Soto before the day is out.