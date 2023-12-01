AL contender reportedly enters Juan Soto trade talks

Trade interest in San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is heating up, and a new American League contender appears to have entered the bidding.

The Toronto Blue Jays have discussed a Soto trade with the Padres, according to Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin, and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. A number of other teams have also at least spoken to the Padres about possibly acquiring Soto.

The Blue Jays certainly appear determined to do something big this offseason. They have been named as a potential suitor for Shohei Ohtani as well, with Soto serving as a potential backup plan if the two-way star signs elsewhere. Their sense of urgency is understandable, as they have made little noise in the playoffs despite a hugely talented core of players.

The Padres are increasingly likely to trade Soto, who is eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season. He has been heavily linked to the New York Yankees, but stiff competition is already emerging as the process continues.

Still just 25, Soto hit .275 with 35 home runs and a .410 OBP for San Diego in 2023.