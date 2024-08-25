 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 25, 2024

Juan Soto has message for Yankee fans chanting for him to stay

August 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Juan Soto with the Yankees

Feb 25, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Juan Soto (22) smiles in the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees fans are making it clear that they want Juan Soto to stick around for next season and beyond, and he knows it, too.

Fans at Yankee Stadium could clearly be heard chanting “please stay Soto” during Sunday’s win over the Colorado Rockies. The chants were loud enough that both Soto and Aaron Judge clearly heard and reacted to them.

After the game, Soto was asked about the chants. His response was to suggest that Yankee fans take up the issue with general manager Brian Cashman.

“I don’t know. They have to talk to Cashman,” Soto laughed.

Soto is a free agent at the end of the season, and his future is going to be a pressing topic for the Yankees to address. He is going to be very expensive, but it is tough to argue he is not worth it, as he hit his 37th home run of the season in Sunday’s victory. There appears to be some belief that the Yankees are favored to keep him, but the cross-town Mets may be a factor as well.

Yankee fans can be notoriously tough, but they have really taken to Soto. That may matter when it comes time for him to make a decision, but money will definitely be a factor.

Article Tags

Juan SotoNew York Yankees fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus