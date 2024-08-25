Juan Soto has message for Yankee fans chanting for him to stay

New York Yankees fans are making it clear that they want Juan Soto to stick around for next season and beyond, and he knows it, too.

Fans at Yankee Stadium could clearly be heard chanting “please stay Soto” during Sunday’s win over the Colorado Rockies. The chants were loud enough that both Soto and Aaron Judge clearly heard and reacted to them.

the crowd chanting PLEASE STAY SOTO 😭 pic.twitter.com/PPjOBHV2Cu — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) August 25, 2024

After the game, Soto was asked about the chants. His response was to suggest that Yankee fans take up the issue with general manager Brian Cashman.

Juan Soto was asked about the "please stay Soto" chants: "I don't know. They have to talk to Cashman" 😂 pic.twitter.com/j9EN55osaw — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 25, 2024

“I don’t know. They have to talk to Cashman,” Soto laughed.

Soto is a free agent at the end of the season, and his future is going to be a pressing topic for the Yankees to address. He is going to be very expensive, but it is tough to argue he is not worth it, as he hit his 37th home run of the season in Sunday’s victory. There appears to be some belief that the Yankees are favored to keep him, but the cross-town Mets may be a factor as well.

Yankee fans can be notoriously tough, but they have really taken to Soto. That may matter when it comes time for him to make a decision, but money will definitely be a factor.