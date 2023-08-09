Julio Rodriguez fools entire stadium with home run robbery

Julio Rodriguez is considered one of the most exciting young players in baseball. The Seattle Mariners outfielder’s sleight of hand on Tuesday night is further evidence of that.

During the top of the 4th inning, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. clobbered a fastball to straightaway center. The ball sounded like a home run off the bat and appeared to be headed over the center field wall. In fact, Tatis Jr. had already begun his home run trot around the bases. Rodriguez tried to leap for the ball, but to no avail.

Or so fans thought.

Rodriguez showed off his acting chops with a somber walk across the field as though he had just barely missed the catch. Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert already had a look of defeat on his face for giving up a solo shot during a scoreless game. Even the Mariners broadcast stated that Rodriguez “did not get it.”

After milking the moment dry, Rodriguez then revealed that the ball was in his glove the entire time. It’s a scene that would make both Ken Griffey Jr. and Daniel Day-Lewis equally proud. Tatis Jr. probably did not enjoy the trickery as much as the fans did though.