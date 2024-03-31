Julio Rodriguez goes nuts celebrating his first-ever walk-off hit

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez finally walked one off Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The Mariners and Red Sox were tied 3-3 with one out in the bottom of the 10th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

Seattle had runners in the corners as Rodriguez stepped up to the plate against Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten.

Rodriguez deposited an 86 mph sweeper to shallow right center field for a game-winning single.

The single was the first walk-off hit of Rodriguez’s professional career at any level. The Mariners slugger sure celebrated like it as teammates mobbed him in the infield.

Rodriguez, soaking wet after receiving a Gatorade bath, was beyond fired up as he gave his postgame interview.

“You always dream to come through for the team in situations like that. It definitely didn’t happen soon enough,” the Dominican said of his walk-off hit.

Rodriguez was 0-of-4 with two strikeouts before coming through in the clutch. The Mariners star wasn’t the only player Saturday who received a celebratory shower from teammates.