Report: Julio Urias shoved woman into fence before arrest

A new detail has emerged regarding Julio Urias’ arrest on Sunday night for alleged domestic violence.

Urias was arrested after getting physical with a woman outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles following the LAFC vs. Inter Miami soccer match.

According to TMZ Sports, Urias was seen shoving the woman into a fence. Stadium workers reportedly broke up the altercation.

The report says that Urias and the woman then went into a nearby car where things got heated between them again. The two were removed from the car by police and Urias was arrested for felony domestic violence. He posted $50,000 bail and was released.

Urias was also arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in May 2019. The 27-year-old left-hander was accused of shoving a woman he was with at a mall in Beverly Hills. The woman later told investigators she fell, and the charges were dropped. Urias was still suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Urias is a key part of the Dodgers’ starting rotation. He is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts this season. The former 20-game winner has been placed on paid administrative leave by the commissioner.