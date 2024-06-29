Justin Steele goes off on Cubs in profane dugout rant

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele let loose on his teammates Saturday after a lackadaisical defensive inning.

A leadoff double and a weak fly ball put runners on the corners with nobody out in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers, but Steele was seemingly disappointed with his defense thanks to the ensuing play. Milwaukee speedster Sal Frelick hit a ground ball directly at short, but the Cubs made the turn somewhat slowly, and Frelick was able to beat the throw to first.

Steele escaped the inning without further damage, but as he made his way into the dugout, he really let his teammates have it. Cameras caught him screaming at his teammates, seemingly urging them to “wake the f— up.”

FIRE ME UP JUSTIN STEELE. pic.twitter.com/XOWQrWOCI5 — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) June 29, 2024

It isn’t really clear how Steele’s outburst went down with the rest of the team, but fans will appreciate it. The Cubs entered play Saturday with a 38-45 record, and they have gone just 20-33 since the start of May. Steele’s reaction was probably largely the result of a lot of built-up frustration.

Steele’s outburst is not the first one a pitcher has directed at teammates lately. This one was arguably more intense, though.