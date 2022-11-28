Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team

Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Word is Dodgers are meeting with Justin Verlander today. Would fit their preference for big talents on short-term deals (with of course very high AAV). Both NY teams interested and of course incumbent Astros. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2022

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner.

Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.

Verlander has expressed interest in being like Tom Brady in terms of longevity. The Astros’ owner has said that Verlander is seeking a contract similar to the 3-year, $130 million deal Max Scherzer received from the Mets.