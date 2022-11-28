 Skip to main content
Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team

November 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Justin Verlander smiling

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League pitcher Justin Verlander (35) of the Houston Astros and wife Kate Upton during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner.

Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.

Verlander has expressed interest in being like Tom Brady in terms of longevity. The Astros’ owner has said that Verlander is seeking a contract similar to the 3-year, $130 million deal Max Scherzer received from the Mets.

