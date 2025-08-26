Keith Hernandez calls out Mets’ ‘overrated’ division rival

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez is renewing his own personal rivalry with one of the team’s division opponents.

In a new video for SNY, Hernandez was asked to provide one sentence to describe the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernandez wasted no time in offering an assessment that delighted the interviewer, and presumably Mets fans.

“They’re overrated,” Hernandez said.

Keith Hernandez's one sentence to describe the Phillies:



"They're overrated." pic.twitter.com/BxeL0Zju6A — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 26, 2025

That is a somewhat gutsy thing for Hernandez to say considering the Phillies are six games ahead of the Mets in the NL East, even after New York beat them on Monday night. However, the criticism is nothing new from Hernandez, who has spoken before of his distaste for the Phillies.

While the Mets are not completely out of the NL East race, they have a lot of work to do to catch up to the Phillies. At 76-55, Philadelphia is tied for the second-best record in the National League with roughly a month of regular season action left to play.

The Phillies have two more games against the Mets this week, and the two teams will square off for a four-game series in Philadelphia next month. The comments could certainly come back to haunt Hernandez, though the Phillies might just have some fun with these latest comments.