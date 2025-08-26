Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Keith Hernandez calls out Mets’ ‘overrated’ division rival

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Keith Hernandez in a suit
Apr 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Keith Hernandez at the Tom Seaver Statue unveiling ceremony prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez is renewing his own personal rivalry with one of the team’s division opponents.

In a new video for SNY, Hernandez was asked to provide one sentence to describe the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernandez wasted no time in offering an assessment that delighted the interviewer, and presumably Mets fans.

“They’re overrated,” Hernandez said.

That is a somewhat gutsy thing for Hernandez to say considering the Phillies are six games ahead of the Mets in the NL East, even after New York beat them on Monday night. However, the criticism is nothing new from Hernandez, who has spoken before of his distaste for the Phillies.

While the Mets are not completely out of the NL East race, they have a lot of work to do to catch up to the Phillies. At 76-55, Philadelphia is tied for the second-best record in the National League with roughly a month of regular season action left to play.

The Phillies have two more games against the Mets this week, and the two teams will square off for a four-game series in Philadelphia next month. The comments could certainly come back to haunt Hernandez, though the Phillies might just have some fun with these latest comments.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!