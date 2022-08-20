 Skip to main content
Phillie Phanatic trolls Keith Hernandez during Mets broadcast

August 19, 2022
by Alex Evans

The Phillie Phanatic holding a Keith Hernandez blow-up doll.

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez made a quip about the Philadelphia Phillies’ defense last Tuesday, and the Phillie Phanatic on Friday was apparently still not over Hernandez’s comment.

During last Tuesday’s Mets broadcast, Hernandez said that he disliked working Phillies games because the team was not fundamentally-sound on defense.

Hernandez’s comments did not appear to be made with any ill-will. But the Phanatic made sure that Hernandez’s words did not go without a little payback during Friday’s game between the Phillies and Mets.

During the top of the third inning, the Phanatic crashed the Mets’ booth with Gary Cohen and Ron Darling. The beloved mascot brought a blow-up doll in a Mets jersey with a cut out of Hernandez’ face fastened to the front. The Phanatic also had a replica of a Gold Glove, 11 of which Hernandez won during his career.

The Phanatic brought both props on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast as well.

NBC Sports Philadelphia took its own shot at Hernandez on Wednesday by including a graphic using a cartoon version of Hernandez each time the Phillies made an impressive play in the field.

Unfortunately for the Phanatic, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm’s ugly error during the first inning on Friday likely did little to change Hernandez’ mind.

Bohm’s error notwithstanding, the Philadelphia defense has been one of the best units in the majors this season. The Phillies have the fifth-best fielding percentage (.988) in MLB, and have committed the third-fewest errors (47).

