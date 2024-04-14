Kenley Jansen frustrated with 1 issue after shaky outing

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has really struggled with his command to start the 2024 season, and he is pinning at least some of the blame on what he sees as a big MLB-related issue.

Jansen closed out a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, though he allowed one run on a hit and a walk in the 9th inning. The walk was Jansen’s eighth of the season in just 5.2 innings of work, suggesting the veteran closer has been having major issues commanding his pitches.

After the game, Jansen took responsibility for his lack of consistency in throwing strikes, but suggested that the quality of the baseballs is contributing to the problem. The closer claimed that other pitchers have had the same complaint.

Kenley says inconsistency is on him, but really went into criticizing quality of the baseballs. Said it has been an issue among pitchers all year. ‘I just hope we can get better quality of baseballs. It’s embarrassing.’ — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 14, 2024

“I just hope we can get better quality of baseballs. It’s embarrassing,” Jansen said.

Jansen may be telling the truth, though it is not a complaint we have heard elsewhere, at least not this year. MLB has previously faced accusations of using baseballs of varying quality that can either increase or decrease offense, though the league has consistently denied such claims. Two years ago, some pitchers did have similar complaints about the baseballs, though those issues were also coming up against the backdrop of the league cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances for better grip.

Whether it is the baseballs or something else, Jansen is definitely having command issues he has not typically had during his career. He walked 17 batters in 44.2 innings over all of last season, and is already about halfway to that number before the end of April.